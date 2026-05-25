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5H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 28-31, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his tied for ninth finish from 2024, when he shot 4-under at this Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Im at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Im's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T970-64-70-72-4
    2023MC72-70+2
    2022T1570-70-67-70-3
    2021MC71-71+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Im's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT968-61-67-69-1970.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT564-69-70-70-11266.667
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6570-77-73-70+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-72-70-70-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4676-69-69-77+317.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT464-69-69-74-8115.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-72+4--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged 0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.0960.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.372-0.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4360.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2770.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4360.619

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.096 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.372 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 61.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Im delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
    • Im has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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