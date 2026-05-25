Sungjae Im betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Im has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Im has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.