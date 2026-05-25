Sungjae Im betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on while playing the 15th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 28-31, 2026. Im looks to improve upon his tied for ninth finish from 2024, when he shot 4-under at this Fort Worth venue.
Im's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|2022
|T15
|70-70-67-70
|-3
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Im's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|68-61-67-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|64-69-70-70
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|70-77-73-70
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|46
|76-69-69-77
|+3
|17.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|64-69-69-74
|-8
|115.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Im has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.619 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.096
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.372
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.436
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.277
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.436
|0.619
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.096 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.5 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.372 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 151st with a 61.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Im delivered a 0.436 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.24% of the time.
- Im has earned 495 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.