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6H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31, 2026. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 66th.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6669-68-74-72+3
    2022T5268-66-74-76+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1972-63-69-67-946.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5072-72-70-75+112.792
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-72-72-68-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.276-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3220.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0390.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.517-0.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Total820.120-0.370

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points (120th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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