Max McGreevy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Max McGreevy reacts to a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31, 2026. McGreevy looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 66th.
McGreevy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T66
|69-68-74-72
|+3
|2022
|T52
|68-66-74-76
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|72-63-69-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|12.792
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-72-72-68
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.539 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.276
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.322
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.039
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.517
|-0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|82
|0.120
|-0.370
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.276 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.322 mark that ranked 43rd on TOUR. He ranked 29th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.517 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.60, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points (120th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.