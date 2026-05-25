Matt McCarty betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Matt McCarty hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
McCarty missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge last year, shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set on a better outcome in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
McCarty's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T10
|63-74-68-70
|-9
|133.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-71-66-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-73-72-69
|-2
|44.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|74-68-70-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T41
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|18.750
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
- McCarty has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.063
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.137
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.206
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.170
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.039
|0.496
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.137 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 775 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.