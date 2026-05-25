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5H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Matt McCarty hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Matt McCarty hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    McCarty missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge last year, shooting 1-over through two rounds. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set on a better outcome in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for McCarty at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    McCarty's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-71+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In McCarty's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1063-74-68-70-9133.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-69-71-9137.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-71-66-68-10105.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-73-72-69-244.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3974-68-70-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4175-70-71-73+118.750

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 10 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 9-under.
    • McCarty has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.515 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.063-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1370.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.206-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1700.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0390.496

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.063 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sported a 0.137 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty delivered a 0.170 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 775 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    4

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    4

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    5

    Keith Mitchell
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    Tot
    -22
    R4
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    Tot
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