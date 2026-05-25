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6H AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 02, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of contending at this $9.9 million event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Yellamaraju at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Yellamaraju's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1971-69-69-70-551.800
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3074-66-75-68-527.438
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.500
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5274-66-71-68-511.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-73-66-70-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-66-65-67-1388.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT573-72-66-68-9275.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3773-69-69-70-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-72-68-68-846.000

    Yellamaraju's recent performances

    • Yellamaraju has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 9-under.
    • Yellamaraju has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Yellamaraju has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3500.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3550.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.1190.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.233-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.820-0.170

    Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yellamaraju posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.350 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.0 yards ranked 25th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yellamaraju sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yellamaraju delivered a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.60 percent of the time.
    • Yellamaraju currently sits 43rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 631 points earned this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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