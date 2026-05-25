Austin Smotherman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. His best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 1-under.
Smotherman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|2023
|T21
|67-73-70-69
|-1
|2022
|T63
|67-71-70-78
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 1-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|77-69-76-66
|E
|8.125
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|74-73-69-70
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|68-73-68-73
|-6
|19.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|67-72-70-73
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|62-69-69-69
|-15
|208.333
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.357
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.472
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.518
|-0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.260
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.050
|-0.754
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.472 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 447 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.