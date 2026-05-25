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4H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. His best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 1-under.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Smotherman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6572-69-72-74+7
    2023T2167-73-70-69-1
    2022T6367-71-70-78+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 65th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Smotherman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 1-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1973-69-71-66-551.800
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6077-69-76-66E8.125
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7474-73-69-70+24.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3668-73-68-73-619.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-79+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1367-72-70-73-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D74-71+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT262-69-69-69-15208.333

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged -0.754 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3570.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.472-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green158-0.518-0.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.2600.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.050-0.754

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.472 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Smotherman has earned 447 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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