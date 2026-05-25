Austin Smotherman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Smotherman has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Smotherman has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.