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5H AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Fisk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 66th at three-over.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Fisk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6670-68-71-74+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of three-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-64-67-69-1536.875
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-66-70-69.333
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-67-67-71-10105.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5466-70-73-76-35.860
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4868-69-67-72-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3769-70-69-71-518.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6070-70-74-69-57.875

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.0790.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.207-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.032-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2520.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.0660.396

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.207 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
    • Fisk has accumulated 200 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st) this season and ranks 35th with a 13.82% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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