Steven Fisk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Fisk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 66th at three-over.
Fisk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of three-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|70-70-74-69
|-5
|7.875
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.653 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.079
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.207
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.032
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.252
|0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.066
|0.396
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.207 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.33.
- Fisk has accumulated 200 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st) this season and ranks 35th with a 13.82% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.