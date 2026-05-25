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5H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith missed the cut at Colonial Country Club in 2025, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Joe Highsmith's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-70+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Joe Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-75+5--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-75+8--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-69-71-73-11.920
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3367-68-69-73-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-69-76-76+23.400
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-75-68-74-119.125
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6770-72-76-72+63.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7574-71-73-72+24.375

    Joe Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.635 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Joe Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.497-0.635
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.173-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.1900.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.383-0.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.243-1.311

    Joe Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.173 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.37% ranked 160th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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