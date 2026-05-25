Joe Highsmith betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith missed the cut at Colonial Country Club in 2025, shooting 5-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Joe Highsmith's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-70
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Joe Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-69-71-73
|-1
|1.920
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|67-68-69-73
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-69-76-76
|+2
|3.400
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-75-68-74
|-1
|19.125
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|70-72-76-72
|+6
|3.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|74-71-73-72
|+2
|4.375
Joe Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.635 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.311 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Joe Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.497
|-0.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.173
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.190
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.383
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.243
|-1.311
Joe Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.497 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sported a -0.173 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.86% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.37% ranked 160th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.