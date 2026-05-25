Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre finished tied for sixth at Colonial Country Club last year after shooting 7-under. He returns to Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 28-31, looking to build on that solid performance.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|68-70-64-71
|-7
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 7-under.
- His best finish at this event was that tied for sixth performance in 2025.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|74-70-69-73
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-72-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T20
|73-69-66-67
|-9
|52.500
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|71-68-66-72
|-11
|19.969
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|63-72-67-70
|-16
|15.500
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.594
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.403
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.077
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.615
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.884
|0.481
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (10th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, MacIntyre sported a -0.403 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- MacIntyre has earned 804 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 29th.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.