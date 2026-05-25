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5H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre finished tied for sixth at Colonial Country Club last year after shooting 7-under. He returns to Fort Worth, Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 28-31, looking to build on that solid performance.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    MacIntyre's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T668-70-64-71-7
    2024MC70-74+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • His best finish at this event was that tied for sixth performance in 2025.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    MacIntyre's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-75+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6074-70-69-73+28.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-68-71-73-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-71+7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT266-64-72-70-16208.333
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship472-72-65-69-10325.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-72-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2073-69-66-67-952.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3771-68-66-72-1119.969
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3863-72-67-70-1615.500

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • MacIntyre has an average of 0.475 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5940.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.403-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green680.077-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6150.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8840.481

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.594 (10th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, MacIntyre sported a -0.403 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, MacIntyre delivered a 0.615 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • MacIntyre has earned 804 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 29th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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