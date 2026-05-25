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5H AGO

Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Stephan Jaeger of Germany reacts after making a birdie on the fourth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Stephan Jaeger of Germany reacts after making a birdie on the fourth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31, 2026. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he finished tied for 68th.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Jaeger's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6872-69-70-76+7
    2022MC71-72+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Jaeger has not made the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, missing the cut in 2022.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT964-68-64-69-1970.000
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1867-70-73-69-156.250
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-67-78-25.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2866-69-67-71-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-72-68-66-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6275-71-69-78+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6769-74-72-70-36.250

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.069-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.114-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3330.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2590.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4090.396

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.51% of the time.
    • Jaeger has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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