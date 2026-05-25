Stephan Jaeger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Stephan Jaeger of Germany reacts after making a birdie on the fourth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 28-31, 2026. Jaeger looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he finished tied for 68th.
Jaeger's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 68th after posting a score of 7-over.
- Jaeger has not made the cut in his last two appearances at this tournament, missing the cut in 2022.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|64-68-64-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-67-78
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|66-69-67-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-69-78
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|6.250
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.069
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.114
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.333
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.259
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.409
|0.396
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.069 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 27th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger sported a -0.114 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger delivered a 0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 30th by breaking par 23.51% of the time.
- Jaeger has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.