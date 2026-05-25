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6H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Walker at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Walker's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-70+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-67-69-69.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-72-77-72+23.400
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open6868-70-71-72+13.400
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1874-64-72-70-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6271-75-78-69+57.875
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6171-69-71-74-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4072-69-72-67-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-77+8--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 18th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 4-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -1.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.518-0.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0220.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2570.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.398-1.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.636-0.748

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.518 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a 0.022 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 61.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Walker's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.257 ranked 34th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
    • Walker has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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