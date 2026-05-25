Danny Walker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Danny Walker missed the cut at last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Walker's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-70
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-67-69
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-72-77-72
|+2
|3.400
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|68
|68-70-71-72
|+1
|3.400
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|74-64-72-70
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|71-75-78-69
|+5
|7.875
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|71-69-71-74
|-3
|2.925
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|72-69-72-67
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 18th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 4-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.360 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -1.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.748 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.518
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.022
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.257
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.398
|-1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.636
|-0.748
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.518 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a 0.022 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 61.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Walker's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.257 ranked 34th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- Walker has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.