Danny Walker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.518 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a 0.022 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 146th with a 61.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

Walker's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.257 ranked 34th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.