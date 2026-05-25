Sahith Theegala betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Sahith Theegala of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2022, where he finished tied for 57th.
Theegala's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T57
|70-69-67-79
|+5
|2021
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 5-over.
- Theegala missed the cut in 2021 with a score of 4-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-71-72-77
|+8
|6.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|69-76-74-64
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-67-72-68
|-8
|35.375
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|67-67-66-68
|-12
|72.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-74-68-77
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-67-75-66
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|47.000
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.194
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.170
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.390
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.145
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.511
|-0.323
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.194 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala has sported a 0.170 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- Theegala has accumulated 699 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.