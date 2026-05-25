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6H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala of the United States hits a tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Theegala looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance in 2022, where he finished tied for 57th.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Theegala's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T5770-69-67-79+5
    2021MC73-71+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Theegala missed the cut in 2021 with a score of 4-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6068-73-72-71+48.300
    May 10, 2026Truist Championship6972-71-72-77+86.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3069-76-74-64-527.438
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2462-70-64-70-229.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-67-72-68-835.375
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1067-67-66-68-1272.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3267-74-68-77-226.100
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-67-75-66-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2271-70-68-67-847.000

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.194-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.170-0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3900.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.145-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.511-0.323

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.194 (118th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala has sported a 0.170 mark that ranked 69th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 65.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.87, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
    • Theegala has accumulated 699 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 37th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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