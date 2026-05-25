Sahith Theegala betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Theegala has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.

Theegala has an average of -0.264 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.