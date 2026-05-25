Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for sixth at Colonial Country Club in 2025 after posting a score of 7-under. He returns to Fort Worth May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge looking to build on that solid performance.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|2024
|MC
|74-69
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 7-under.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for sixth at 7-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-68-65-69
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T45
|73-70-68-72
|-1
|15.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|72-77-69-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|75-69-67-70
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|68-68-67-72
|-13
|82.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-71
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-69-70-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|70-72-72-69
|-1
|16.125
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.411
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.359
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.059
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|-0.064
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.765
|-0.062
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.359 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.14% of the time and has a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, ranking 123rd.
- Hisatsune has earned 751 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.