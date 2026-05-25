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5H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune finished tied for sixth at Colonial Country Club in 2025 after posting a score of 7-under. He returns to Fort Worth May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge looking to build on that solid performance.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T666-67-71-69-7
    2024MC74-69+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for sixth at 7-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-68-65-69-1536.875
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-73-73-68+123.083
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6572-77-69-72+26.375
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6075-69-67-70-37.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.062 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4110.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.359-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.059-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting91-0.064-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.765-0.062

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.411 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.359 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.14% of the time and has a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, ranking 123rd.
    • Hisatsune has earned 751 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 33rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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