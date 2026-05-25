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6H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 16, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard finished tied for 73rd at five-over in last year's Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Gerard at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Gerard's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7367-72-73-73+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 73rd after posting a score of five-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7069-72-73-73+75.75
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6571-72-76-69+46.88
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3072-72-69-70-527.44
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3465-69-67-70-173.50
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3373-72-65-67-723.25
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3872-72-68-77+123.00
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-66E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2773-68-73-71-339.00
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2373-67-69-68-732.56

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot seven-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2050.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5650.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.318-0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.010-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.462-0.323

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranks 84th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.565 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard has delivered a 0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 24.04% of the time.
    • Gerard has accumulated 751 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 32nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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