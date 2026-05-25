Ryan Gerard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Gerard's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot seven-under.

Gerard has an average of 0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Gerard has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.