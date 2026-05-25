Russell Henley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Henley has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Henley has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.