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4H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley finished tied for 16th at 2-under the last time he competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Henley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Henley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1668-71-69-70-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-70-70-73-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2568-68-70-70-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT373-71-66-68-10312.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1368-71-71-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-69-71-68-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-69-71-67-1551.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT865-66-69-67-2175.000

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He has finished in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1650.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.066-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3280.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.270-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.830-0.027

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.066 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92.
    • Henley has accumulated 844 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.830 places him 24th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

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    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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