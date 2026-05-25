Russell Henley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 at Trump National Doral Miami on May 01, 2026 in Doral, Florida. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Russell Henley finished tied for 16th at 2-under the last time he competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Henley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T16
|68-71-69-70
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Henley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-70-70-73
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|312.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-69-71-68
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-69-71-67
|-15
|51.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|65-66-69-67
|-21
|75.000
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top twenty five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged -0.027 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.165
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.066
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.328
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.270
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.830
|-0.027
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.165 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.066 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92.
- Henley has accumulated 844 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.830 places him 24th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.