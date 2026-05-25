Lucas Glover betting profile: Charles Schwab challenge
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Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Lucas Glover returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Glover looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd.
Glover's recent history at the Charles Schwab challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|68-72-64-72
|-4
|2024
|T12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|2022
|T40
|70-67-70-75
|+2
|2021
|T8
|74-67-65-68
|-6
At the Charles Schwab challenge
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-72-68-74
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|69-67-68-74
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.192
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.130
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.274
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.311
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.907
|-0.788
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.192 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a -0.130 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 60.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 17.92% of the time.
- Glover has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.