PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Charles Schwab challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Lucas Glover returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Glover looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 22nd.

    Latest odds for Glover at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Glover's recent history at the Charles Schwab challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2268-72-64-72-4
    2024T1269-70-71-67-3
    2022T4070-67-70-75+2
    2021T874-67-65-68-6

    At the Charles Schwab challenge

    • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 6-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Glover's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4269-67-68-74-615.450
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D72E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-73+10--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2473-73-70-70-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--

    Glover's recent performances

    • Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
    • Glover has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.192-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.130-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.274-0.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.311-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.907-0.788

    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.192 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.1 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a -0.130 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 60.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 17.92% of the time.
    • Glover has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Bud Cauley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Gary Woodland betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW