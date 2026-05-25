Rico Hoey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rico Hoey finished tied for 66th at 3-over in last year's Charles Schwab Challenge. He returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, where defending champion Ben Griffin will look to repeat his 12-under victory from 2025.
Hoey's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T66
|72-68-74-69
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|70-72-74-67
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|31.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|77-69-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.368
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.064
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.279
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.255
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.231
|0.378
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
- Hoey has earned 183 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.