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5H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey finished tied for 66th at 3-over in last year's Charles Schwab Challenge. He returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge, where defending champion Ben Griffin will look to repeat his 12-under victory from 2025.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hoey's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6672-68-74-69+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-66-68-68-1536.875
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-70-71-73+48.300
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-69-71-69-43.689
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3970-72-74-67-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-68-68-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2671-68-70-72-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6277-69-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-72+8--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3680.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.064-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.2790.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.2550.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.2310.378

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.368 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.22, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 183 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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