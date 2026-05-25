Rico Hoey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hoey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.

Hoey has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Hoey has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.