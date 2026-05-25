PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler looks on while playing the 18th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler looks on while playing the 18th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. He finished tied for 16th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Fowler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1670-64-67-74-5
    2024T3770-69-66-76+1
    2023T668-71-69-67-5
    2022T5769-70-71-75+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-71-68-75+48.300
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT274-63-69-65-13375.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-72-68-9137.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-69-69-70-11163.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-73E--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-72-75-70-119.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT969-69-72-70-8162.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-68-72-66-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-64-73-70-1551.800

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top ten four times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 1.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2570.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3210.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.1090.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4640.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9341.036

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.321 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Fowler has earned 1,037 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.25% ranks sixth.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Matt McCarty betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Sungjae Im betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    J.T. Poston betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW