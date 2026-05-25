Rickie Fowler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Rickie Fowler looks on while playing the 18th hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. He finished tied for 16th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Fowler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|70-64-67-74
|-5
|2024
|T37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|2023
|T6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|2022
|T57
|69-70-71-75
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-71-68-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|74-63-69-65
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-72-68
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|163.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-72-75-70
|-1
|19.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T9
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|162.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-68-72-66
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-64-73-70
|-15
|51.800
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top ten four times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 1.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.257
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.321
|0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.109
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.464
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.934
|1.036
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.257 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a 0.321 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 29th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Fowler has earned 1,037 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 19th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.25% ranks sixth.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.