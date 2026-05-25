Rickie Fowler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Fowler has finished in the top ten four times and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.

Fowler has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.592 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.