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5H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

J.T. Poston hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston looks to improve on his tied for 36th finish from last year's tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31, 2026, in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Poston's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3666-69-71-72-2
    2024T1268-69-69-71-3
    2023MC75-71+6
    2022MC75-70+5
    2021MC74-74+8

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-69-67-71-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4971-68-78-68-312.750
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6071-73-68-69-37.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2172-70-69-68-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5076-69-71-73+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-81+12--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3767-71-68-71-1119.969

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1270.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0240.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.219-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.197-0.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.2640.117

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (64th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Poston sports a 0.024 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Poston has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks him 118th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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