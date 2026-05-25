J.T. Poston betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Poston had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.

Poston has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Poston has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.