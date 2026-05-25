J.T. Poston betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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J.T. Poston hits a tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 08, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston looks to improve on his tied for 36th finish from last year's tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31, 2026, in the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Poston's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|2024
|T12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|2021
|MC
|74-74
|+8
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 3-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-69-67-71
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|71-68-78-68
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|71-73-68-69
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|76-69-71-73
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|67-71-68-71
|-11
|19.969
Poston's recent performances
- Poston had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.127
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.024
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.219
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.197
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.264
|0.117
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 (64th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Poston sports a 0.024 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a -0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Poston has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks him 118th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.