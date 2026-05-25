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5H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard will make his first appearance at Colonial Country Club when the Charles Schwab Challenge tees off May 28-31 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ben Griffin returns as defending champion after winning the 2025 edition at 12-under.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6270-65-69-72-84.3
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6572-71-71-72+67.0
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2471-69-68-68-820.2
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5378-70-73-77+1012.5
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-71-67-724.0
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6871-71-74-71+33.1
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-77+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-72-66-67-1072.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2468-70-66-72-834.8

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3210.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.166-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.171-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.263-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5800.272

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.321 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.166 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points (96th) and ranks 104th with a 16.16% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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