Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard will make his first appearance at Colonial Country Club when the Charles Schwab Challenge tees off May 28-31 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ben Griffin returns as defending champion after winning the 2025 edition at 12-under.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|70-65-69-72
|-8
|4.3
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|7.0
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|20.2
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|53
|78-70-73-77
|+10
|12.5
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|24.0
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|71-71-74-71
|+3
|3.1
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-72-66-67
|-10
|72.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|34.8
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.321
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.166
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.171
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.263
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.580
|0.272
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.321 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 321.3 yards ranks seventh on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.166 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 69.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.77, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points (96th) and ranks 104th with a 16.16% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.