Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Højgaard has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.