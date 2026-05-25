Pierceson Coody betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Coody has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.

Coody has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.