PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody finished tied for 16th last year at Colonial Country Club shooting 5-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with the defending champion Ben Griffin looking to repeat after his 12-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Coody's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1669-67-69-70-5
    2024T567-65-69-74-5
    2023MC71-72+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Coody's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1968-65-69-67-1536.875
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2473-70-71-66-438.071
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3872-72-70-70-418.023
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-65-73-957.556
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenW/D70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5567-73-74-71+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-83+14--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-70+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-68-67-1068.750

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4800.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.123-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.427-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2130.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3890.452

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.123 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked tenth by breaking par 25.49% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 614 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    1H AGO
    Folds of Honor: A daughter's mission to honor her father's sacrifice shines on Memorial Day
    Latest
    Image for article.
    1H AGO
    Zac Blair betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    14H AGO
    Clark catches fire Sunday, captures THE CJ CUP with closing 60
    Latest
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW