Pierceson Coody betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Pierceson Coody of the United States tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody finished tied for 16th last year at Colonial Country Club shooting 5-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with the defending champion Ben Griffin looking to repeat after his 12-under victory in 2025.
Coody's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|2024
|T5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Coody's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-65-69-67
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|73-70-71-66
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-70-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-65-73
|-9
|57.556
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|W/D
|70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|67-73-74-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-68-67
|-10
|68.750
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.452 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.480
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.123
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.427
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.213
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.389
|0.452
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.480 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sported a 0.123 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked tenth by breaking par 25.49% of the time.
- Coody has earned 614 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 44th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.