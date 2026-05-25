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5H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria finished tied for 59th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5970-70-69-73+2
    2024MC70-73+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-75+10--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3173-67-70-71-327.333
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5567-73-79-68-19.500
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage8175-70-68-77+63.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC79-78+13--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-69+1--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6674-71-72-77+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4472-74-71-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches163-72-66-66-17500.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-69+1--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged -1.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.322-0.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.097-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.366-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.056-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.841-1.254

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.097 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 711 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    3

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    R4
    -6

    4

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    Tot
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    4

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    -23
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    5

    Keith Mitchell
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    Tot
    -22
    R4
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