Nico Echavarria betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia looks on while playing the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria finished tied for 59th at 2-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his past performances at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Echavarria's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|73-67-70-71
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|67-73-79-68
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|81
|75-70-68-77
|+6
|3.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|63-72-66-66
|-17
|500.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged -1.254 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.322
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.097
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.366
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.056
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.841
|-1.254
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.322 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.097 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 63.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 109th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 711 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.