Nico Echavarria betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Echavarria has one victory over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Echavarria has an average of -0.600 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.