Nick Dunlap betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years and will tee off at Colonial Country Club when the tournament runs May 28-31 in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse, with Ben Griffin defending his title after winning at 12-under last year.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Dunlap has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Nick Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|69-72-66-69
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|65-68-77-68
|-2
|4.400
Nick Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- He has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-1.064
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.286
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.073
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.003
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.849
|-0.116
Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.064 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.286 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 61.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 18.94% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.