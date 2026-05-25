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5H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years and will tee off at Colonial Country Club when the tournament runs May 28-31 in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse, with Ben Griffin defending his title after winning at 12-under last year.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Dunlap has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Nick Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-65-4--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2469-72-66-69-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77-74+7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6165-68-77-68-24.400

    Nick Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
    • He has an average of -0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.116 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-1.064-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2860.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0730.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.003-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.849-0.116

    Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.064 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.286 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 61.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 18.94% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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