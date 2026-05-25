Luke Clanton betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks Clanton's first appearance at this tournament in recent years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-66-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|72-69-76-74
|+3
|3.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|75
|69-69-77-72
|+7
|2.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.506
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.460
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.435
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.763
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-1.245
|-0.693
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.506 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.460 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he has broken par 18.97% of the time this season (147th).
- Clanton has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.