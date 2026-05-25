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4H AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks Clanton's first appearance at this tournament in recent years.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Clanton's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-66-71-67-1422.429
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-70-70-71-32.862
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open7072-69-76-74+33.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7569-69-77-72+72.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT569-70-69-68-1260.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D70-2--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.506-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4600.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.435-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.763-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.245-0.693

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.506 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.460 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -0.763 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.83, and he has broken par 18.97% of the time this season (147th).
    • Clanton has earned 97 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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