PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Dan Brown has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with an opportunity to make his mark at the Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Brown is making his first appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4769-67-70-67-118.5
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7568-75-70-75+84.625
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.25
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-73+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-70-70-72-823.125

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Brown has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.0650.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1470.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.382-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.013-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.156-0.358

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.147 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
    • Brown has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    4H AGO
    Ben Griffin betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    4H AGO
    William Mouw betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    4H AGO
    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW