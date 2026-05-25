Dan Brown betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Dan Brown has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with an opportunity to make his mark at the Fort Worth venue.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Brown is making his first appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|8.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T75
|68-75-70-75
|+8
|4.625
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|23.125
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.358 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.065
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.147
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.382
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.013
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.156
|-0.358
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards ranked 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.147 mark that ranked 72nd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 20.88% of the time.
- Brown has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 132nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.