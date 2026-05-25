Johnny Keefer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Keefer has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Keefer has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Keefer has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.