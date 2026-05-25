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5H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse, with defending champion Ben Griffin looking to repeat after his 12-under victory last year.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Keefer has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Johnny Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnny Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT966-69-67-63-1970.000
    May 17, 2026PGA Championship7972-72-69-76+94.000
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3172-70-66-69-713.956
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6969-70-70-74-15.875
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-79+11--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT367-68-66-64-15162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--

    Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5080.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3260.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.426-0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.449-0.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.0410.198

    Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.326 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.07, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Keefer has earned 309 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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