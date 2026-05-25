Johnny Keefer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Johnny Keefer of the United States hits his second shot on the 2nd hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 14, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer will tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 in the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse, with defending champion Ben Griffin looking to repeat after his 12-under victory last year.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Keefer has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Johnny Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has an average of -0.375 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnny Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|66-69-67-63
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|79
|72-72-69-76
|+9
|4.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|72-70-66-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|69-70-70-74
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|162.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.508
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.326
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.426
|-0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.449
|-0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.041
|0.198
Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.6 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.326 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.449 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.07, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 309 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.