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5H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States reacts to a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar of the United States reacts to a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Kuchar looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 53rd.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5371-66-73-71+1
    2024T1768-69-73-68-2
    2021T5074-67-69-70E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-69-69-68-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5667-71-71-69-25.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-68-71-68-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-68-70-69-8--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.475-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.613-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2310.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3340.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.523-0.217

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.1 yards reflects his position in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar has recorded a -0.613 mark. He has hit 62.12% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.09 putts per round, and he has broken par 18.94% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 13.64%.
    • Kuchar currently sits 179th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 35 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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