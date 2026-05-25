Matt Kuchar betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Matt Kuchar of the United States reacts to a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Kuchar looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 53rd.
Kuchar's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
|2024
|T17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|2021
|T50
|74-67-69-70
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-69-69-68
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-68-70-69
|-8
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.475
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.613
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.231
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.334
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.523
|-0.217
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.475 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 283.1 yards reflects his position in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar has recorded a -0.613 mark. He has hit 62.12% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.334 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.09 putts per round, and he has broken par 18.94% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 13.64%.
- Kuchar currently sits 179th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 35 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.