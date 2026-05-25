Matt Kuchar betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Kuchar had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.

He has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of 0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.