PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31. Davis missed the cut at this event last year after shooting 7-over.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Davis's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-71+7
    2024T5669-70-69-76+4
    2023MC68-74+2
    2022T766-68-69-72-5
    2021T4570-70-71-68-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-66-2--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.92
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-76+10--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-80+10--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7372-68-71-80+72.70
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-71-71-79+22.85
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-74-75+3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 1-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -1.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.836-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.895-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.224-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.3170.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-2.273-1.602

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.836 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.895 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 59.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 17.56% of the time.
    • Davis has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Davis Chatfield betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Davis Riley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Davis Thompson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW