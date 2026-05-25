Cam Davis betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.836 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.895 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 59.11% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 17.56% of the time.