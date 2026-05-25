Cam Davis betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Cam Davis of Australia reacts after playing his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Cam Davis returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31. Davis missed the cut at this event last year after shooting 7-over.
Davis's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|2024
|T56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|2023
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|2022
|T7
|66-68-69-72
|-5
|2021
|T45
|70-70-71-68
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 5-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.92
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|72-68-71-80
|+7
|2.70
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-71-71-79
|+2
|2.85
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
Davis's recent performances
- Davis had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 67th with a score of 1-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -1.602 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.836
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.895
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.224
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.317
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-2.273
|-1.602
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.836 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis sported a -0.895 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 59.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis delivered a -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 17.56% of the time.
- Davis has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.