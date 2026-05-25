Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Snedeker missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
Snedeker's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|2022
|T57
|71-69-70-75
|+5
|2021
|T50
|66-70-75-69
|E
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 50th at even par.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|65-72-67-76
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T64
|70-64-72-67
|-9
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 1.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.551
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.079
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.669
|0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.601
|0.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.640
|1.053
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.551 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.7 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.079 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
- Snedeker has accumulated 360 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.