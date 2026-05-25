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4H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Snedeker missed the cut with a score of 1-over.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-65+1
    2024MC69-74+3
    2022T5771-69-70-75+5
    2021T5066-70-75-69E

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 50th at even par.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-76+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-67-68-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6470-64-72-67-9--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has one victory and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 1.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.551-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0790.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green10.6690.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6010.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6401.053

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.551 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.7 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.079 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 121st with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 133rd by breaking par 20.29% of the time.
    • Snedeker has accumulated 360 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 72nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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