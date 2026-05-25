Mark Hubbard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard finished tied for 28th at -3 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Hubbard's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|69-67-71-70
|-3
|2024
|T65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|2023
|T9
|69-69-69-69
|-4
|2022
|T52
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|2021
|T69
|74-67-72-73
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged 0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.256
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.367
|1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.050
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.543
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.483
|0.597
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.367 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivers a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 238 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.