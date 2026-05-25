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5H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard finished tied for 28th at -3 the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2869-67-71-70-3
    2024T6571-71-71-74+7
    2023T969-69-69-69-4
    2022T5271-70-72-71+4
    2021T6974-67-72-73+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6565-77-75-72+13.900
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2369-68-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.097 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged 0.597 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.2560.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3671.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.0500.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.543-0.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.4830.597

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.367 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard delivers a -0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 238 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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