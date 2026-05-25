Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023 with a score of 8-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of reclaiming the title in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Grillo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T16
|68-66-70-71
|-5
|2024
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|2023
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-8
|2022
|T63
|69-68-71-78
|+6
|2021
|T8
|70-68-68-68
|-6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 8-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|17.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|70-67-72-75
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-70-71-65
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-77
|+17
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|71-71-71-69
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged -0.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.081
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.006
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.229
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.629
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.944
|-0.807
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a -0.006 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 131 FedExCup Regular Season points (124th) and posted an 17.95% Bogey Avoidance rate (144th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.