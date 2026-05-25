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4H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo won the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2023 with a score of 8-under. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of reclaiming the title in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Grillo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1668-66-70-71-5
    20246474-68-73-71+6
    2023167-65-72-68-8
    2022T6369-68-71-78+6
    2021T870-68-68-68-6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Grillo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won at 8-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3864-69-70-68-1317.500
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7170-67-72-75+42.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-70-71-65-782.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC84-77+17--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5671-71-71-69-25.600
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6469-71-70-74-47.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.294 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged -0.807 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0810.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.0060.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.229-0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.629-0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.944-0.807

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a -0.006 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered a -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
    • Grillo has earned 131 FedExCup Regular Season points (124th) and posted an 17.95% Bogey Avoidance rate (144th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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