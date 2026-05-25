Mac Meissner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Meissner has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 13-under.

Meissner has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.