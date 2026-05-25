PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner finished tied for 28th at Colonial Country Club the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his tied for 28th finish from last year's Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Mac Meissner's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2871-69-68-69-3
    2024T571-70-66-68-5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Mac Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-64-71-67-1422.429
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT967-69-64-71-1342.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1061-69-63-69-2642.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3071-70-68-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-69-71-65-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-68-75-72-57.500

    Mac Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 13-under.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mac Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee88-0.001-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2280.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1910.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1810.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.5991.007

    Mac Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.228 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
    • Meissner has earned 223 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    Zecheng Dou betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Seamus Power betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW