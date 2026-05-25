Mac Meissner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner finished tied for 28th at Colonial Country Club the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his tied for 28th finish from last year's Charles Schwab Challenge.
Mac Meissner's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|71-69-68-69
|-3
|2024
|T5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 5-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Mac Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-64-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|67-69-64-71
|-13
|42.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-69-71-65
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-68-75-72
|-5
|7.500
Mac Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 13-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mac Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|-0.001
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.228
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.191
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.181
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.599
|1.007
Mac Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.001 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.228 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 68.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.51% of the time.
- Meissner has earned 223 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.