Zecheng Dou betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Dou has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Dou has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.