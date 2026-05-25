Zecheng Dou betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou finished tied for 63rd at six-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Dou's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T63
|70-69-75-72
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of six-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-68-65-69
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-71-72-72
|-4
|3.298
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|72-68-66-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|72-66-72-63
|-11
|57.333
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.448
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.504
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.327
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.052
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.435
|0.426
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.448 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.504 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Dou has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.