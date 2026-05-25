PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou finished tied for 63rd at six-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Dou's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6370-69-75-72+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of six-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-68-65-69-1131.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2166-67-69-70-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-71-72-72-43.298
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1772-68-66-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1372-66-72-63-1157.333

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dou has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged 0.426 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.448-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5040.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3270.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0520.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4350.426

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.448 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.504 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Dou has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Neal Shipley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Sam Ryder betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW