Kevin Kisner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Kisner has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.

Kisner has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Kisner has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Kisner has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.