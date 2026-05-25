Kevin Kisner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Kevin Kisner of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner missed the cut at Colonial Country Club in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Kisner's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2024
|T65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|2021
|T40
|69-67-71-71
|-2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 40th at 2-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|66-69-71-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kisner has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.419
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner struggled with his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, averaging -0.352.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green also showed difficulty in his recent starts, with an average of -0.341.
- Kisner demonstrated solid short game performance around the green, posting a 0.098 average in his past five tournaments.
- His putting has been a strength in recent starts, with a strong 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting average that helped contribute to his overall positive performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.