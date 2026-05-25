PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Kisner of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Kevin Kisner of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner missed the cut at Colonial Country Club in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kisner's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-71+1
    2024T6571-71-66-79+7
    2023MC74-73+7
    2022MC73-70+3
    2021T4069-67-71-71-2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Kisner's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 40th at 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-69-70-65-1323.955
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT866-69-71-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.098 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has an average of 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.419

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner struggled with his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, averaging -0.352.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green also showed difficulty in his recent starts, with an average of -0.341.
    • Kisner demonstrated solid short game performance around the green, posting a 0.098 average in his past five tournaments.
    • His putting has been a strength in recent starts, with a strong 1.015 Strokes Gained: Putting average that helped contribute to his overall positive performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Davis Chatfield betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW