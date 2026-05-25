Keita Nakajima betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Keita Nakajima is making his debut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in at least the past five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving his recent form at this Texas event.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Nakajima's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Nakajima's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|65-72-65-71
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|72-68-71-76
|+3
|2.900
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|69-71-76-71
|-1
|4.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|65-71-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-67-74-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|73-65-71-71
|E
|--
Nakajima's recent performances
- Nakajima has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Nakajima has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nakajima has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.138
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.298
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.382
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.380
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.602
|-0.297
Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings
- Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.298 mark. He has hit 70.28% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.85 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.56% of the time.
- Nakajima currently ranks 175th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.