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4H AGO

Keita Nakajima betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima of Japan watches his shot from the second tee during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Keita Nakajima is making his debut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in at least the past five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving his recent form at this Texas event.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Nakajima's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1365-72-65-71-1131.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D73+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7172-68-71-76+32.900
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6469-71-76-71-14.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-74-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5573-65-71-71E--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has averaged -0.297 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.138-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2980.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.382-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.3800.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.602-0.297

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.138 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.298 mark. He has hit 70.28% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -0.380 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.85 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.56% of the time.
    • Nakajima currently ranks 175th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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