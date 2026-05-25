John VanDerLaan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.133 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan has a -0.271 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.