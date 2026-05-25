PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    John VanDerLaan will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 looking to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse at the Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.500
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.862
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-74-70-71E8.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2172-68-68-71-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-72-70-72-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-70-73-71-611.000

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.542 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.895 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.1330.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.271-0.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.128-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.142-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.674-0.895

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.133 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan has a -0.271 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
    • VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    2026 Charles Schwab Challenge preview: Betting odds and stats
    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Jackson Suber betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW