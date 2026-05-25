John VanDerLaan betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
John VanDerLaan will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 looking to compete in the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse at the Fort Worth venue.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-74-70-71
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-72-70-72
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|11.000
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.542 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.895 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.133
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.271
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.128
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.142
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.674
|-0.895
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.133 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan has a -0.271 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 128th by breaking par 20.48% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.