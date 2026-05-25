John Parry betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
John Parry will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 in the Charles Schwab Challenge. The $9.9 million tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, is being defended by Ben Griffin, who won at 12-under in 2025.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Parry has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-66-70-69
|-11
|8.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|73-71-70-73
|+7
|5.75
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|66-67-65-65
|-25
|30.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-69-73
|+1
|5.2
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-65-68-72
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+2
|4.2
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|69-66-68-75
|-6
|18.5
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Parry has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.082
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.365
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.092
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.089
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.287
|0.428
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.365 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Parry delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
- Parry has earned 243 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th. He ranked 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.73%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.