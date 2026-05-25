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5H AGO

John Parry betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    John Parry will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 in the Charles Schwab Challenge. The $9.9 million tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, is being defended by Ben Griffin, who won at 12-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Parry at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Parry has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-66-70-69-118.5
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7073-71-70-73+75.75
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-68-70-71-713.956
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1366-67-65-65-2530.25
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-70-73-69-1051
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-69-73+15.2
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-65-68-72-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6371-70-70-75+24.2
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3569-66-68-75-618.5

    Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Parry has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.082-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3650.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0920.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.089-0.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2870.428

    Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.365 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Parry delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.
    • Parry has earned 243 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 88th. He ranked 12th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.73%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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