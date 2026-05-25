John Parry betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Parry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sported a 0.365 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Parry delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR.

On the greens, Parry delivered a -0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 21.06% of the time.