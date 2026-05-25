Joel Dahmen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Dahmen has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Dahmen has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.