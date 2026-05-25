Joel Dahmen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. He'll look to make the cut after missing it in his most recent appearance at the tournament in 2025.
Dahmen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2024
|T56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|2023
|T68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|2022
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+6
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 56th at 4-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-73-70-71
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-70-71-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Dahmen has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged -1.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.156
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.251
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.601
|-0.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.458
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.652
|-1.825
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.251 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
- Dahmen has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.