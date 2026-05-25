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5H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. He'll look to make the cut after missing it in his most recent appearance at the tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Dahmen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-71+5
    2024T5670-70-68-76+4
    2023T6872-69-70-76+7
    2022T6371-70-70-75+6
    2021MC74-71+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 56th at 4-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-77+6--
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-73-70-71+17.500
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-70-71-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-72+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-68-68-70-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.924 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged -1.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.156-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.251-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.601-0.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.458-0.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.652-1.825

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.156 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.9 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sported a 0.251 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen delivered a -0.458 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
    • Dahmen has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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