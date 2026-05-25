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6H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

J.J. Spaun hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round of the Truist Championship 2026 at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    J.J. Spaun finished tied for sixth at 7-under in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of building on that solid performance at this year's Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Spaun's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T666-68-70-69-7
    2024MC74-71+5
    2023T6370-69-70-77+6
    2022WD78-

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Spaun's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for sixth at 7-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+6--
    May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT569-70-65-69-11266.667
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-69-72-67-885.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2569-69-68-70-835.375
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open169-69-66-67-17500.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2471-72-68-73-447.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-74+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-72+4--

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.439 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2860.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.6650.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.0960.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.573-0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4740.808

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.286 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranked 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Spaun sported a 0.665 mark that ranked eighth on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 67.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spaun delivered a -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
    • Spaun has earned 962 FedExCup Regular Season points (21st) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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