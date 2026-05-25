Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Kang has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Kang has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.