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5H AGO

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jeffrey Kang has not competed at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with the tournament offering a $9.9 million purse in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Kang at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Kang's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kang's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-68-71-105.86
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6567-74-73-75+13.9
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-74-66-615
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--

    Kang's recent performances

    • Kang has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Kang has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kang has averaged -0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.760-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.147-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.0010.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.387-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-1.295-0.227

    Kang's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.760 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.147 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 59.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 18.58% of the time.
    • Kang has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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