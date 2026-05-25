Jeffrey Kang betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Jeffrey Kang of the United States watches his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jeffrey Kang has not competed at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with the tournament offering a $9.9 million purse in Fort Worth, Texas.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Kang's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|5.86
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|67-74-73-75
|+1
|3.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-74-66
|-6
|15
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Kang has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.227 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.760
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.147
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|-0.001
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.387
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-1.295
|-0.227
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.760 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sported a -0.147 mark that ranked 111th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 59.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 18.58% of the time.
- Kang has earned 82 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.