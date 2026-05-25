Kevin Streelman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Kevin Streelman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kevin Streelman returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 50th last year. He'll look to improve upon that performance at the Fort Worth venue where he has a history of solid finishes.
Streelman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|2023
|T9
|68-69-68-71
|-4
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2021
|T20
|69-66-69-72
|-4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|73-68-70-66
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-70-69-70
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Streelman has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.342
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.263
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|91
|-0.029
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.240
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.395
|-0.502
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.342 (136th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Streelman has a -0.263 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
- Streelman has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.