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6H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Kevin Streelman returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 50th last year. He'll look to improve upon that performance at the Fort Worth venue where he has a history of solid finishes.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Streelman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5071-70-74-68+3
    2023T968-69-68-71-4
    2022MC72-73+5
    2021T2069-66-69-72-4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 4-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Streelman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-66E--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-72-72-512.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6874-69-72-72+33.060
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT873-68-70-66-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-70-69-70-622.300
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-71+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-69-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-68-6--

    Streelman's recent performances

    • Streelman has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has averaged -0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.342-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.263-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green91-0.029-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2400.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.395-0.502

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.342 (136th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Streelman has a -0.263 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 67.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Streelman has delivered a 0.240 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
    • Streelman has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 150th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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