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5H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer will compete at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026, as he returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he finished tied for 77th at 8-over.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Springer's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7771-69-74-74+8
    2024MC69-76+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 77th after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2072-66-62-72-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-72-67-78-2--

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.6570.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1140.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4350.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.573-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.6340.211

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.657 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer has recorded a 0.114 mark. He has hit 68.89% of greens in regulation this year.
    • Springer has accumulated 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
    • On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.20 putts per round and has avoided bogeys 11.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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