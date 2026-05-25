Hayden Springer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Springer has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Springer has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.