Hayden Springer betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer will compete at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026, as he returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, he finished tied for 77th at 8-over.
Springer's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T77
|71-69-74-74
|+8
|2024
|MC
|69-76
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 77th after posting a score of 8-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-72-67-78
|-2
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.145 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.657
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.114
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.435
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.573
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.634
|0.211
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.657 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer has recorded a 0.114 mark. He has hit 68.89% of greens in regulation this year.
- Springer has accumulated 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.573 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.20 putts per round and has avoided bogeys 11.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.