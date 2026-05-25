Hank Lebioda betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Lebioda has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.