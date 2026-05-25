PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Hank Lebioda betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Hank Lebioda will be making his first appearance at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse with Ben Griffin defending his title after winning at 12-under last year.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Lebioda's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6265-68-71-72-84.3
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic7468-70-72-74E1.6
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.5
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-68-68-77-35.9
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1471-68-73-67-554.0
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6170-71-74-70-32.9
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-69-73-70-411.4
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-71-73+13.2
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-71+4--

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.183-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green890.020-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.0430.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.1940.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.400-0.414

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda has a 0.020 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 17.87% of the time.
    • Lebioda has earned 141 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 123rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    5H AGO
    A.J. Ewart betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW