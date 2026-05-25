Hank Lebioda betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Hank Lebioda of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Hank Lebioda will be making his first appearance at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament features a $9.9 million purse with Ben Griffin defending his title after winning at 12-under last year.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Lebioda's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Lebioda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T62
|65-68-71-72
|-8
|4.3
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|74
|68-70-72-74
|E
|1.6
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-68-68-77
|-3
|5.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|71-68-73-67
|-5
|54.0
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T61
|70-71-74-70
|-3
|2.9
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|11.4
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|70-71-71-73
|+1
|3.2
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
Lebioda's recent performances
- Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Lebioda has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lebioda has averaged -0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.183
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|0.020
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.043
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.194
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.400
|-0.414
Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings
- Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.183 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda has a 0.020 mark that ranks 89th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 68.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 159th by breaking par 17.87% of the time.
- Lebioda has earned 141 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 123rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.