A.J. Ewart betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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A.J. Ewart of Canada gestures after his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with an opportunity to make his mark at this Fort Worth venue.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|64-69-61-71
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|71-72-68-67
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-67-71-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|71-64-68-72
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|26.500
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.118
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.202
|-0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.067
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.480
|0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.227
|0.145
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart has a -0.202 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.94% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.