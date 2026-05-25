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4H AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart of Canada gestures after his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

A.J. Ewart of Canada gestures after his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the last five years. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with an opportunity to make his mark at this Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Ewart at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Ewart's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Ewart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-70-66-1536.875
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2064-69-61-71-2313.563
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3070-70-69-72-724.333
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-67+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1171-72-68-67-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-75+9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-67-71-70-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1371-64-68-72-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2869-68-72-68-726.500

    Ewart's recent performances

    • Ewart has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Ewart has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.564 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has averaged 0.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.118-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.202-0.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0670.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4800.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.2270.145

    Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ewart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart has a -0.202 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ewart has delivered a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.94% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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