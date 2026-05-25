Garrick Higgo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event since joining the field.
Higgo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-67-70-63
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|72-69-72-66
|-5
|11.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|71-67-74-71
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-71-67-71
|-4
|11.375
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|-0.008
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.615
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.164
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.442
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.228
|0.059
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.615 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 16.81% of the time.
- Higgo has earned 73 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.