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5H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo has missed the cut in each of his last three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event since joining the field.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Higgo's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-75+8
    2023MC73-75+8
    2022MC73-73+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-67-70-63-1536.875
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC69-76+5--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-70-72-11.920
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5272-69-72-66-511.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6971-67-74-71+33.100
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-71-67-71-411.375

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee89-0.0080.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.615-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.164-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.442-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.2280.059

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.008 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.615 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranks 162nd by breaking par 16.81% of the time.
    • Higgo has earned 73 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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