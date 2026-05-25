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6H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 36th at 2-under.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Van Rooyen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3675-64-74-65-2
    2023MC76-72+8
    2022MC71-73+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 36th at 2-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-66-70-1536.875
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3872-69-65-72-69.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-71-74-25.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--

    Van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.307 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0540.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.636-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.201-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3000.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.4840.307

    Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.636 mark that ranked 154th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.36, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Van Rooyen has earned 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 147th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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