Eric Cole betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Eric Cole of the United States reacts after making birdie on the ninth green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Eric Cole finished tied for 28th at last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, improving significantly from missed cuts in 2024 and 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, looking to continue his upward trajectory at this Fort Worth venue.
Cole's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Cole missed the cut in both 2024 and 2023 at this event.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|69-69-65-67
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|60-70-63-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|67-72-69-70
|-10
|51.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-69-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-71-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.850
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.290
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.478
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.501
|0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.419
|1.007
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.850 (159th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Cole sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.48, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 24.03% of the time.
- Cole has earned 293 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.