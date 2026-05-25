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4H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States reacts after making birdie on the ninth green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States reacts after making birdie on the ninth green during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole finished tied for 28th at last year's Charles Schwab Challenge, improving significantly from missed cuts in 2024 and 2023. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, looking to continue his upward trajectory at this Fort Worth venue.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Cole's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2870-69-66-72-3
    2024MC72-71+3
    2023MC69-74+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Cole missed the cut in both 2024 and 2023 at this event.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-67-70-65-1422.429
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455.000
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1467-72-69-70-1051.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-69-70-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-71-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-69-69-70-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.850-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2900.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.4780.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5010.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4191.007

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.850 (159th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Cole sported a 0.290 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 63.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.48, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 24.03% of the time.
    • Cole has earned 293 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 81st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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