Eric Cole betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Cole has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.

Cole has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.