Dylan Wu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu finished T70 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025, posting a four-over total after four rounds. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Wu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of four-over.
- Wu has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this tournament.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|72-71-68-70
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|70-71-72-70
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|73-69-75-71
|+4
|3.800
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-73-64-70
|-15
|8.792
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of three-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.684 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -1.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.312
|-0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.117
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.075
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.324
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.594
|-1.285
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
- Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.