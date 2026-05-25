PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu finished T70 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2025, posting a four-over total after four rounds. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Wu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7070-70-74-70+4
    2024MC72-73+5
    2023MC72-73+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 70th after posting a score of four-over.
    • Wu has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this tournament.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-76+5--
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2672-71-68-70-331.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5070-71-72-70-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6673-69-75-71+43.800
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-73-64-70-158.792

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of three-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.684 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -1.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.312-0.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1170.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.075-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.324-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.594-1.285

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.312 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.117 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 86th by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
    • Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    You May Also Like

    View All

    Right Arrow
    Image for article.
    46M AGO
    Odds Outlook: Åberg favored by oddsmakers at Colonial
    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    3H AGO
    The First Look: TOUR stars return to Colonial for Charles Schwab
    The First Look
    Image for article.
    6H AGO
    2026 Charles Schwab Challenge preview: Betting odds and stats
    Golfbet News
    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW