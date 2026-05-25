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6H AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Stanger at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Jimmy Stanger's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-69+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Stanger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-68E--
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3871-71-66-70-69.333
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-68-72-70-25.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-70-70-222.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-67-72-71-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-68-65-76-622.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-70-72+3--

    Stanger's recent performances

    • Stanger has finished in the top-thirty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • Stanger has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6020.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-1.113-1.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.0730.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1950.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.243-0.360

    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.602 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.113 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Stanger has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points (151st) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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