Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Stanger has finished in the top-thirty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.

Stanger has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.