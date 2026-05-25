Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2024, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge.
Jimmy Stanger's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-69
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|71-71-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-68-72-70
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-67-72-71
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-68-65-76
|-6
|22.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-70-72
|+3
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger has finished in the top-thirty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.003 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -0.360 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.602
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-1.113
|-1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.073
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.195
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.243
|-0.360
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.602 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.113 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points (151st) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.