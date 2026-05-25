Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart has recorded a 0.067 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered an impressive 0.530 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him second on TOUR.

On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has posted a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.