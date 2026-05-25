Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart will compete at Colonial Country Club from May 28-31, 2026, in the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament offers a purse of $9.9 million and will be defended by Ben Griffin, who won last year at 12-under.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Dumont de Chassart's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|71-70-69-67
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-72-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|67-68-69-65
|-11
|62.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|69-71-67-74
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-65-70
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.244 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.202
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.067
|0.244
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.530
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.049
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.445
|0.502
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart has recorded a 0.067 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered an impressive 0.530 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him second on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has posted a 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 69th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has earned 222 FedExCup Regular Season points (95th) and ranks 11th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.72%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.