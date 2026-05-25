Trace Crowe betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Trace Crowe of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
Trace Crowe will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 28-31 as he makes his first appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in at least five years. The tournament carries a $9.9 million purse with defending champion Ben Griffin looking to repeat after his 12-under victory in 2025.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Crowe's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|71-70-68-74
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|68-71-74-70
|-5
|1.680
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Crowe has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.365
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.500
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.069
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.098
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.032
|-0.191
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.365 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Crowe has struggled with a -0.500 mark. He has hit 66.67% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.52% of the time.
- Crowe currently sits 143rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 84 points, reflecting his limited tournament appearances and results this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.